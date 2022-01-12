Ukraine Foreign Minister Says Spoke With US Counterpart Amid Diplomatic Talks With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he spoke with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken regarding the security talks with Russia in Geneva and Brussels.

"Spoke today with my American counterpart and friend, Secretary Blinken. Amid the week of diplomatic contacts with Russia, Ukraine and the US remain united in seeking de-escalation through diplomacy and strength. We keep working closely together to deter further Russian aggression," Kuleba said via Twitter on Tuesday.

The two officials also discussed the next steps to be undertaken when the US bilateral meeting on security with Russia and NATO-Russia Council meting conclude this week, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

Blinken shared with Kuleba his expectations for the upcoming OSCE meeting and reiterated that the United States is ready to increase defensive assistance to Ukraine should Russia invade the country, the release said.

A meeting of the Russia-NATO Council will take place in Brussels on Wednesday, and a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council will be held in Vienna the following day.

Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the United States in late 2021. Moscow requested guarantees that NATO do not expand eastward as such moves represent a national security threat to Russia. Moscow also suggested that the alliance should not admit Ukraine and form military bases in post-Soviet countries.