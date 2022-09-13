Ukraine Foreshadows Major US Weapons Request for Offensive Against Russia - Reports

UrduPoint.com

The Ukrainian government previewed for US lawmakers a weapons package request that Kiev wants in order to press with an offensive campaign against Russia into the next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday

Ukraine provided a list of requested weapons to Congress it believes would allow its forces to launch a successful offensive against Russia, including long-range missiles that the United States has so far been reluctant to provide, the report said.

Kiev is requesting Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) whose range is 190 miles and the Defense Department worries Ukrainian forces might use to strike Russian territory and escalate the conflict, the report said.

The long-range cruise missiles could help Ukraine more effectively fight the Russian forces during an offensive, Ukrainian officials said in documents sent to lawmakers.

The only way to radically change the strategic situation is for the Ukrainian forces to launch several consecutive and ideally simultaneous counterattacks during the 2023 campaign, the report cited the document as saying.

The list of arms requested for the offensive operation also includes tanks, drones, artillery systems, anti-ship missiles and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

The Biden administration has provide more than $15 billion in security assistance to Ukraine so far, including HIMARS, drones, ammunition and armored vehicles.

The request comes amid a counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces against Russian-held positions in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions, launched with the assistance of the US and UK intelligence services, according to US Senator Mark Warner.

Russian troops near Kharkiv were relocated and regrouped to more effectively continue the special military operation in the Donbas, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

