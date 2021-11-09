Ukraine, France, Germany Ready for Talks in 'Normandy Format' - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Ukraine, France, and Germany are ready to take part in negotiations within the Normandy format both at ministerial and presidential levels, the Ukrainian leader's press secretary, Serhiy Nykyforov, said on Monday.

On Sunday, Nykyforov said that the continuation of meetings within the format is "open to a big question," as the parties fail to agree on the next summit.

"The Russian party remains solely responsible for the delay in the Normandy format. Ukraine, France and Germany are ready for contacts at the level of ministers and leaders in the near future. We believe that the essence of the negotiations is to get a result. If the Russian party insists that the outcome should be known before the start of negotiations, it calls into question the negotiation process itself.

We call on Moscow to cooperate. Donbas is waiting for peace, and Russia must make a contribution to its achievement," Nykyforov said in a statement on the presidential website.

The official also urged Moscow to cooperate, adding that Russia must contribute to establishing peace in Donbas.

The so-called Normandy format of negotiations involving Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine was set up in June 2014 to settle the conflict in southeastern Ukraine. The most recent summit of the Normandy Four took place in Paris on December 9, 2019.