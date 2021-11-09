UrduPoint.com

Ukraine, France, Germany Ready For Talks In 'Normandy Format' - Kiev

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:40 AM

Ukraine, France, Germany Ready for Talks in 'Normandy Format' - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Ukraine, France, and Germany are ready to take part in negotiations within the Normandy format both at ministerial and presidential levels, the Ukrainian leader's press secretary, Serhiy Nykyforov, said on Monday.

On Sunday, Nykyforov said that the continuation of meetings within the format is "open to a big question," as the parties fail to agree on the next summit.

"The Russian party remains solely responsible for the delay in the Normandy format. Ukraine, France and Germany are ready for contacts at the level of ministers and leaders in the near future. We believe that the essence of the negotiations is to get a result. If the Russian party insists that the outcome should be known before the start of negotiations, it calls into question the negotiation process itself.

We call on Moscow to cooperate. Donbas is waiting for peace, and Russia must make a contribution to its achievement," Nykyforov said in a statement on the presidential website.

The official also urged Moscow to cooperate, adding that Russia must contribute to establishing peace in Donbas.

The so-called Normandy format of negotiations involving Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine was set up in June 2014 to settle the conflict in southeastern Ukraine. The most recent summit of the Normandy Four took place in Paris on December 9, 2019.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia France Germany Paris June December Sunday 2019

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

1 hour ago
 Corona positivity ratio declined to 0.56% in KP, n ..

Corona positivity ratio declined to 0.56% in KP, no mortality reported

53 seconds ago
 Supreme Court always takes step to protect minorit ..

Supreme Court always takes step to protect minority rights; Chief Justice of Pak ..

55 seconds ago
 AC checks COVID-19 vaccination process at Colleges ..

AC checks COVID-19 vaccination process at Colleges

57 seconds ago
 Govt determined to uplift living standard of masse ..

Govt determined to uplift living standard of masses: Shaukat Tarin

9 minutes ago
 AC Cantt visits Cash & Carry stores to inspect ava ..

AC Cantt visits Cash & Carry stores to inspect availability, prices of sugar

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.