Ukraine, France Sign Agreement to Increase Military Aid to Kiev by $187Mln - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Tuesday that he had signed an agreement with his French counterpart, Sebastien Lecornu, on the increase of military assistance to Kiev by 170 million Euros ($187.2 million).

"Today, in Vilnius, we signed an Agreement between the Ministries of Defense of Ukraine and France. Military aid to Ukraine will increase by 170 million euros; process for procurement and supply of weapons to Ukraine will be simplified," Reznikov said on Twitter.

He added that the parties also established a framework for the joint production of spare parts and maintenance of weapons and equipment.

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France had decided to transfer long-range missiles to Kiev to support the offensive of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.