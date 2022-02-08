Ukraine Fulfilled Its Donbas Resolution Pledges Adopted at 2019 Paris Talks - Dmytro Kuleba

Ukraine has fulfilled all the obligations it assumed at the negotiations on the resolution of the conflict in the breakaway region of Donbas, held in Paris in 2019, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, commenting on the controversy around Kiev's implementation of the Minsk agreements

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Ukraine has fulfilled all the obligations it assumed at the negotiations on the resolution of the conflict in the breakaway region of Donbas, held in Paris in 2019, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, commenting on the controversy around Kiev's implementation of the Minsk agreements.

Earlier this month, the minister ruled out the implementation of the Minsk accords based on the "Russian vision" of a direct dialogue between Ukraine and breakaway areas of Donetsk and Luhansk.

"I recently made a statement that Ukraine will not implement the Minsk agreements on Russian terms, after which Russia concluded that Ukraine refuses to implement the Minsk Agreements as such.

.. I do not know of any EU country that would claim that Ukraine does not comply with the Minsk agreements. Everything that Ukraine took on in Paris in 2019 has been done," Kuleba told the ICTV broadcaster.

In December 2019, the leaders of the Normandy Format group, involving Russia, Ukraine, Germany, and France, met for yet another attempt to mediate the conflict in eastern Ukraine. While no big political breakthroughs were achieved, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the exchange. They progressed on disengagement, prisoner swap, ceasefire and a larger mandate of the OSCE's monitoring mission.