Ukraine Funding Helps Pentagon Speed Up Modernization Of US Army - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2023 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The US supplemental funding package for Ukraine will allow the Pentagon to speed up the modernization of the US Army and get better deals in terms of costs amid inflation and other difficulties, Defense news reported on Monday.

The US Army will use Ukraine supplemental funds as part of its $185.5 billion budget for 2024 not only to keep its programs and initiatives without any cut but also to accelerate them even without significant growth if compared to 2023 with its $178 billion, the report said.

For example, according to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth earlier this month, the Ukraine supplemental funding will speed up the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV), a program to replace the M113 armored personnel carriers, according to the report.

Moreover, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville reportedly said that the Army will replace M777 artillery systems that were sent to Ukraine with new High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and will also replenish US stocks of Stinger with a longer-range version.

Adding funding for Ukraine to the US Army's budget also means that the Pentagon will be able to get better deals in terms of costs because the volume of some systems will increase, the report said.

As regards HIMARS, the bigger volume will allow the US Army to purchase seven more launchers in 2025 than was originally planned, according to the report.

The Ukraine funding will also let the US Army use $2 billion to modernize its industrial base with a focus on 23 depots, arsenals, and ammunition plants, the report noted.

Earlier in March, the Biden administration proposed to spend $842 billion in 2024, a 3.2% increase over the 2023 fiscal year.

The Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2023 provides $47.332 billion in emergency funding to support Ukraine amid its conflict with Russian aggression.

