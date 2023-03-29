UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Funding Watchdogs In US Received 189 Complaints, No Major Abuse Found - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The Biden administration's watchdogs have not found any significant waste, fraud, or abuse with respect to funds committed by the United States to Ukraine as part of the more than $113 billion appropriated by Congress to support Kiev amid its conflict with Russia, according to a new joint oversight report by three Offices of Inspector General (OIG), published on Tuesday.

"As of March 1, 2023, the three OIGs had received 189 Ukraine response-related hotline complaints, including allegations submitted by Ukrainian citizens regarding alleged misconduct within Ukraine. OIG investigations resulting from these and other allegations have not yet substantiated significant waste, fraud, or abuse," the report said.

The report has been prepared by the Offices of Inspector General for the US Department of Defense, the US Department of State, and the US Agency for International Development in partnership with other US government oversight organizations.

According to the report, about 250 staff members from the three OIGs are directly involved in oversight activities in Ukraine.

The authors of the report recommend establishing a persistent presence in Ukraine to increase the effectiveness of the oversight efforts with respect to dozens of billions flowing to the country from Washington.

Earlier in March, the OIG of the State Department submitted a formal request to establish three permanent positions at the US Embassy in Kiev, while 43 State Department workers are currently assigned full-time on Ukraine-related oversight projects, the report said.

