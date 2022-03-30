UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Gauging European Sea Ports To Boost Exports Shrunk By Hostilities - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 09:44 PM

Ukraine Gauging European Sea Ports to Boost Exports Shrunk by Hostilities - Minister

Ukraine is looking for alternative routes for its agricultural exports using European seaports, namely the Romanian port of Constanta, Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solsky said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Ukraine is looking for alternative routes for its agricultural exports using European seaports, namely the Romanian port of Constanta, Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solsky said on Wednesday.

Ukraine remains one of the major agricultural suppliers worldwide, with over $12 billion worth of crops exported last year. The ministry said that after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the functioning of the seaports used for shipment was disrupted.

"We and our partners are searching for alternative logistic routes for shipping our cargoes through European seaports, particularly the Romanian port of Constanta. Furthermore, we are discussing the possibility of railroad deliveries and increasing the amount of transit freight transportation," Solsky said.

During the ongoing hostilities, Ukraine is losing $1.

5 billion monthly due to agricultural export disruption, threatening a food crisis among European nations and amplifying hunger among African states, he added.

"We have dozens of millions of tons of agricultural products for export, but now there are difficulties with their delivery," the ministry said, noting that Ukraine also has food reserves to meet domestic nutritional needs for at least two years.

The World Food Programme has warned that the conflict in Ukraine will lead to spikes in food prices and exacerbate hunger across the world as the Black Sea basin is among the key regions for production of grain and other agricultural products. Ukraine and Russia account for 30% of global wheat, 20% of corn and 76% of sunflower exports, therefore any disruption in supplies may drive prices up.

