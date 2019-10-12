UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Gave Italy Data On 25 Italians Who Fought Alongside Donbas Militia - Military

Ukraine has provided Italy with information about 25 Italian nationals who were engaged in the military action alongside whom Kiev calls separatists in the conflict-torn east of Ukraine, known as Donbas, the coordinator of the Kulchitsky battalion of the Ukrainian National Guard, Andrey Antonishchak, said on Saturday

"I sent these lists to the embassy a while ago. I sent these lists to the Prosecutor General's Office, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Interior. The Ministry of Interior has also sent [these lists] to the Italian side. So these lists are in Italy," Antonishchak said, as quoted by the UNN news agency.

According to the military coordinator, Kiev has identified a total of "25 Italians, with passports and phone numbers which they used on our [Ukrainian] territory, who fought on the side of separatists.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive in its eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, after they proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev two months earlier. Since September 2014, peace in Donbas has been mediated through a number of mechanisms, in particular through the Minsk contact group talks. Though three documents on de-escalation measures have been adopted over this time, the warring parties continue to violate the ceasefire. According to the UN estimates, an approximate 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

