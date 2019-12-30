Ukraine, Gazprom Sign Settlement Agreement on Antitrust Dispute - Ukrainian Deputy Justice Minister Ivan Lishchyna

Ukraine and Russian energy giant Gazprom have signed a settlement agreement in the investment arbitration, Ukrainian Deputy Justice Minister Ivan Lishchyna said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Ukraine and Russian energy giant Gazprom have signed a settlement agreement in the investment arbitration, Ukrainian Deputy Justice Minister Ivan Lishchyna said on Monday.

"Ukraine and Gazprom are signing a settlement agreement in the investment arbitration.

I will not reveal the details of the deal, as it is confidential, but it is important that Russia withdraws its demands, and we do not violate our rule of not signing such settlement agreements in investment arbitrations, under which Ukraine should pay any compensation to an investor. Even more importantly, the signing of the agreement paves the way for signing long-term agreements for gas transport between Naftogaz and Gazprom, which Ukraine has sought," Lishchyna wrote on Facebook.

The deputy justice minister expressed hope that "good news from Vienna" regarding the transit agreement would come soon.