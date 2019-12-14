KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia discussed the strengthening of the two countries' interaction on European and Euro-Atlantic integration, the Ukrainian leader's office said in a statement on Friday.

"During the meeting, they discussed the possibilities of intensifying cooperation between the two countries on the issues of European and Euro-Atlantic integration, as well as in the framework of international organizations, in particular, the UN and the Council of Europe," the statement read.

The parties also reaffirmed their commitment to developing the Ukrainian-Georgian strategic partnership further.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Gakharia signed the Regulations on the High-Level Ukrainian-Georgian Strategic Council, a basic document for bilateral dialogue.

The parties also agreed to hold a regular meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Ukrainian-Georgian Commission on Economic Cooperation in the first quarter of 2020 in Georgia's capital, Tbilisi.