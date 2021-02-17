UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova Join EU Sanctions Against Syrian Foreign Minister - Borrell

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:40 AM

Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova Join EU Sanctions Against Syrian Foreign Minister - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) A number of states, including Ukraine and Georgia, have joined the EU sanctions against Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

On January 15, the Council of the European Union decided to add Mekdad to the list of persons subject to EU restrictive measures on Syria.

"The Candidate Countries the Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro and Albania, and the EFTA countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, members of the European Economic Area, as well as Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia align themselves with this Council Decision," Borrell said.

"They will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision. The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it," he said.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine Norway European Union Iceland Albania Georgia Liechtenstein Moldova Macedonia January

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development close ..

5 hours ago

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

6 hours ago

FNC approves three bills

6 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 counter ..

7 hours ago

US Navy Seizes Shipment of Thousands of Rifles, Ot ..

5 hours ago

Govt supports transparency in all fields: Senator

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.