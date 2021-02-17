Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova Join EU Sanctions Against Syrian Foreign Minister - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) A number of states, including Ukraine and Georgia, have joined the EU sanctions against Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

On January 15, the Council of the European Union decided to add Mekdad to the list of persons subject to EU restrictive measures on Syria.

"The Candidate Countries the Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro and Albania, and the EFTA countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, members of the European Economic Area, as well as Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia align themselves with this Council Decision," Borrell said.

"They will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision. The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it," he said.