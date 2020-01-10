Ukraine Gets Access To Crashed Plane's Black Boxes: Minister
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 10:53 PM
Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Ukrainian experts have gained access to the black box flight recorders of the Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday.
"Our team has now got access to the black boxes," Prystaiko told a briefing.