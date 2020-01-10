UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Gets Access To Crashed Plane's Black Boxes: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 10:53 PM

Ukraine gets access to crashed plane's black boxes: Minister

Ukrainian experts have gained access to the black box flight recorders of the Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Ukrainian experts have gained access to the black box flight recorders of the Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday.

"Our team has now got access to the black boxes," Prystaiko told a briefing.

Related Topics

Iran

Recent Stories

Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces calls on G ..

30 minutes ago

New US Ambassador to Arrive in Russia on January 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Rangers, Sindh arrests 13 outlaws from di ..

2 minutes ago

UK National Who Resisted London Attacker Says Trum ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan, ministers condemn Quet ..

2 minutes ago

Govt, opposition to evolve consensus on national i ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.