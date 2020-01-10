Ukrainian experts have gained access to the black box flight recorders of the Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday

"Our team has now got access to the black boxes," Prystaiko told a briefing.