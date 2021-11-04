UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Gets New Defence Minister To Strengthen Army

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:54 PM

Ukraine gets new defence minister to strengthen army

Ukraine on Thursday appointed a new defence minister with a mandate to strengthen the army, as the country remains locked in conflict with pro-Russia separatists

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Ukraine on Thursday appointed a new defence minister with a mandate to strengthen the army, as the country remains locked in conflict with pro-Russia separatists.

Oleksiy Reznikov, a lawyer with limited military experience, replaces Andriy Taran, who resigned earlier this week reportedly for health reasons.

In a broader government reshuffle, three more ministers were appointed by parliament on Thursday.

A total of 273 lawmakers in the 450-seat Ukrainian chamber voted to approve the candidacy of Reznikov, who was nominated by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Introducing Reznikov to the parliament, Zelensky said that his main task would be "to strengthen the defence capacity of the army".

The Ukrainian army is locked in a simmering conflict with pro-Russia separatists in the country's east that erupted after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.

"The cost of temporary occupation must constantly increase" for the separatists, Reznikov, 55, told lawmakers ahead of the vote.

He added that a strong army is "one of the most powerful diplomatic" tools, vowing "to improve military compatibility with NATO countries".

Reznikov had been working as the minister for reintegration of separatist-held areas from March 2020, and represented Ukraine in peace talks with Russia and OSCE monitors.

A lawmaker from the Zelensky's parliamentary faction, Iryna Vereshchuk, was appointed as Reznikov's successor in the reintegration ministry later in the day.

The decision was followed by another two changes in the government, with a new strategy industries minister and economy minister approved by lawmakers.

Reznikov's predecessor, Taran, was criticised for insufficient reform of the country's under-resourced military.

The appointment comes after Ukraine on Monday denied reports of a Russian military build-up near its eastern border that raised fears of a new escalation in the fighting with the separatists.

After a spike in violence early this year, Russia in March amassed around 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders.

Under pressure from Kiev's Western allies, Moscow later announced a pullback, but both Ukraine and the United States said at the time that the withdrawal was limited.

The conflict has claimed more than 13,000 lives to date.

Related Topics

NATO Defence Minister Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Vote Kiev United States Chamber March Border 2020 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Covid, Libya, rapprochement on tap for US VP's Par ..

Covid, Libya, rapprochement on tap for US VP's Paris trip

2 minutes ago
 Belgium cuts cop sentence for shooting migrant tod ..

Belgium cuts cop sentence for shooting migrant toddler

2 minutes ago
 Sancho dropped as Rashford returns to England squa ..

Sancho dropped as Rashford returns to England squad

2 minutes ago
 Top oil producers stick with modest output boost d ..

Top oil producers stick with modest output boost despite pressure

6 minutes ago
 Sanders, Tomljanovic lead Australia into BJK Cup s ..

Sanders, Tomljanovic lead Australia into BJK Cup semis

6 minutes ago
 Functioning Principles of Russia-Belarus Gas Marke ..

Functioning Principles of Russia-Belarus Gas Market to Be Developed By July - Mi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.