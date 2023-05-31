Ukraine Going on Offensive in Summer, US Prepares New Arms Deliveries - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Ukraine is going to launch an offensive in summer, and the United States is preparing new arms deliveries for Kiev, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We have been in touch with our Ukrainian counterparts as they have begun their planning for this counter-offensive. We remain in touch with them," Kirby told CNN.

Ukraine is planning to begin a counter-offensive in summer, and the US is preparing new arms deliveries to Kiev, he added.