(@FahadShabbir)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Ukraine has grouped serious forces in the north of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), it is possible that they will try to launch a counteroffensive, the DPR's head, Denis Pushilin, said on Thursday.

"The situation in the north of the republic is extremely difficult, there are alarming signals. The enemy has grouped quite serious forces, and it is possible that in the very near future he will try to change the situation and launch a counteroffensive," Pushilin said in a video address on Telegram.