UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Hails 'positive' Defence Talks With Belarus

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Ukraine hails 'positive' defence talks with Belarus

Ukraine's defence minister on Monday hailed what he called a "positive" round of telephone talks with his Belarusian counterpart, aimed at deflating tensions stoked by massive Russian-Belarus military drills

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine's defence minister on Monday hailed what he called a "positive" round of telephone talks with his Belarusian counterpart, aimed at deflating tensions stoked by massive Russian-Belarus military drills.

"We discussed our agenda and determined our future steps. I view this as a positive signal and a first step toward fruitful cooperation," Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in a statement.

Reznikov said that his counterpart Viktor Khrenin "assured me that there are no threats to Ukraine from Belarus".

They also agreed to send their respective defence attaches to observe each other's military exercises as a gesture of goodwill, the ministry statement said.

The phone call came on the fifth day of joint drills between Russia and Belarus held along Ukraine's northern frontier, the closest point from which any invading force could reach the capital Kyiv.

The massive exercises, involving tanks and missiles, have fed fears that Russia was preparing an assault on Ukraine, which Washington warns could start "any day".

Related Topics

Defence Minister Ukraine Russia Washington Belarus From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses trade cooperation with ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses trade cooperation with Charge d&#039;Affaires of Afg ..

1 minute ago
 Parents urged to get children vaccinated against p ..

Parents urged to get children vaccinated against polio

22 seconds ago
 Paris police kill attacker at Gare du Nord

Paris police kill attacker at Gare du Nord

24 seconds ago
 Security Forces foil suicidal attempt of terrorist ..

Security Forces foil suicidal attempt of terrorist on military post in Dossali

25 seconds ago
 Court extends physical remand of accused in journa ..

Court extends physical remand of accused in journalist murder case

2 minutes ago
 Senate condemns incident of heckling of Muslim gir ..

Senate condemns incident of heckling of Muslim girl in India

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>