Ukraine Hands Over First MH17 Crash Files to Netherlands

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Ukraine has handed over to the Netherlands the first batch of evidence in the case of the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in the country's east, Ukrainian Deputy Justice Minister Sergiy Petukhov said Monday.

"Ukrainian and Dutch justice ministers agreed two years ago to cooperate on the probe into the downing of Boeing 777 Flight MH17. That deal is already being implemented. The Netherlands has begun file transfer from Ukraine," he wrote on Facebook.

Petukhov said that Ukraine's findings would play an "even more significant role" when a Dutch court begins the trial of four men next March charged with shooting down the passenger plane.

A Dutch-led joint investigation team said last month that the three Russians and a Ukrainian were involved in bringing what is believed to be a Russian-made missile to the Donetsk region and firing it at the plane.

Ukrainian militia denied having a role in the air disaster, which killed all 298 people on board, saying they did not have a weapon capable of hitting a target at that altitude.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that the allegations of Russia's links to the crash were groundless and regrettable, adding that the investigation into the crash, carried out by the Joint Investigation Team, was biased and one-sided. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pointed out that Moscow was not allowed to participate in the investigation, and Russia can only recognize the results of the probe if it participates in it fully.