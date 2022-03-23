Ukraine does not consider the residents of Mariupol its citizens and allows the nationalists to use them as a human shield, Oleksandr Marunchenko, chief physician of Novoazovsk city hospital said on Wednesday

NOVOAZOVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Ukraine does not consider the residents of Mariupol its citizens and allows the nationalists to use them as a human shield, Oleksandr Marunchenko, chief physician of Novoazovsk city hospital said on Wednesday.

"As I understand, Russia, when planning this operation, used the experience of the Syrian operation. Even the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) treated the civilians there as their own citizens. As their own. They let them out. And then Russia mopped it all up. Ukraine does not perceive the city of Mariupol and its residents as its own. I do not know ... The notion of 'human shield' was voiced. To tell people to proceed and then shoot them in the back? One cannot think of anything more sordid," Marunchenko told reporters.

He went on to say that injured children from Mariupol are admitted to Novoazovsk hospital almost every day.

"Unfortunately, not a day goes by that we do not admit injured children. And, unfortunately, we do not always have time to save everybody," the chief physician added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.