UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Has 43% Less Coal Reserves At Thermal Power Plants Than Minimum - Ukrenergo

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:20 AM

Ukraine Has 43% Less Coal Reserves at Thermal Power Plants Than Minimum - Ukrenergo

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Ukraine has 43 percent less coal reserves at thermal power plants (TPP) than the required minimum, the Ukrenergo national energy company said in a statement.

Earlier, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities reported that the situation with coal reserves at TPPs in Ukraine was critical, which could provoke a system-wide accident and the introduction of emergency power outage schedules.

"The situation with coal reserves at TPPs' depots remains critical. In particular, as of February 8, coal reserves at TPPs (of all grades) decreased 6.5 times since the beginning of November 2020 to 384,400 tonnes, including gas coal - 8.9 times to 240,000 tonnes, anthracite - 2.5 times to 144,400 tonnes," Ukrenergo said.

"There is 43 percent less coal at the TPP depots than the minimum required reserves," it said.

Related Topics

Accident Ukraine Company February November Gas 2020 All

Recent Stories

Hope Probe&#039;s successful arrival at Mars conso ..

5 hours ago

Top UAE officials say success of &#039;Hope Probe& ..

6 hours ago

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

7 hours ago

Rulers congratulate UAE President and people on Ho ..

7 hours ago

FNC approves bill on genetic resources

7 hours ago

UAE leaders receive congratulations on Hope Probe& ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.