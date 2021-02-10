Ukraine Has 43% Less Coal Reserves at Thermal Power Plants Than Minimum - Ukrenergo

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Ukraine has 43 percent less coal reserves at thermal power plants (TPP) than the required minimum, the Ukrenergo national energy company said in a statement.

Earlier, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities reported that the situation with coal reserves at TPPs in Ukraine was critical, which could provoke a system-wide accident and the introduction of emergency power outage schedules.

"The situation with coal reserves at TPPs' depots remains critical. In particular, as of February 8, coal reserves at TPPs (of all grades) decreased 6.5 times since the beginning of November 2020 to 384,400 tonnes, including gas coal - 8.9 times to 240,000 tonnes, anthracite - 2.5 times to 144,400 tonnes," Ukrenergo said.

"There is 43 percent less coal at the TPP depots than the minimum required reserves," it said.