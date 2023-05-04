Ukraine Has 98% of What It Asked For to Launch Spring Offensive - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Ukraine has received the vast majority of what it requested to launch a spring counter offensive, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"They have the vast majority, and by vast, I mean, something to the order of 98% of what they asked for materially to do offensive operations in the spring," Kirby said during a press conference.

Ukraine has received armor, artillery, air defenses, ammunition, and training of multiple brigades of armed forces outside the country, he added.