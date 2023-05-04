UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Has 98% Of What It Asked For To Launch Spring Offensive - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Ukraine has received the vast majority of what it requested to launch a spring counter offensive, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday

"They have the vast majority, and by vast, I mean, something to the order of 98% of what they asked for materially to do offensive operations in the spring," Kirby said during a press conference.

Ukraine has received armor, artillery, air defenses, ammunition, and training of multiple brigades of armed forces outside the country, he added.

