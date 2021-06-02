UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Has Alternative For Security Before Joining NATO

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:06 PM

Ukraine has alternative for security before joining NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the security guarantees provided by the European Union and the United States could become an alternative to Ukraine's joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the president's press service reported Tuesday on its official website

KIEV (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the security guarantees provided by the European Union and the United States could become an alternative to Ukraine's joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the president's press service reported Tuesday on its official website.

In an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Zelensky said that the European Union and the United States should provide security guarantees for the cessation of hostilities in Donbass, reoccupation of the territories lost in recent years, and the solution of the issue of the country's energy security in the event of the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"We have an understanding of such a plan, and I will say frankly that I was going to talk about such a plan with (U.S.) President (Joe) Biden," said Zelensky.

Zelensky added that the plan would go beyond what is currently discussed at the Normandy Format talks.

NATO membership is one of Ukraine's foreign policy priorities. In February 2019, the Ukrainian parliament adopted amendments to the Constitution, securing the country's aspiration to join the alliance. In June 2020, Ukraine received the status of a partner in the NATO Enhanced Opportunities Program.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Parliament German European Union Nord Alliance United States February June Gas 2019 2020 Event

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank, Commercial Bank of Duba ..

10 minutes ago

Germany supports Libyan COVID-19 vaccination drive ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainian gov't to provide more financial aid to p ..

1 minute ago

Japan Pledges to Secure 1.6Bln Vaccine Doses for C ..

1 minute ago

Brazilian Opposition Calls for Demonstrations Agai ..

1 minute ago

Russia Has Limited Naval Presence in Sudan - Envoy

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.