Ukraine Has 'At Times' Asked US For 128 4th Generation Fighter Jets - Pentagon Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Ukraine Has 'At Times' Asked US for 128 4th Generation Fighter Jets - Pentagon Official

Ukraine has asked the United States "at times" for up to 128 fourth generation fighter jets, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Ukraine has asked the United States "at times" for up to 128 fourth generation fighter jets, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainians have at times asked us for as many as 128 4th generation aircraft, a mix of F-15s, F-18s and F-16s," Kahl told the US House Armed Services Committee in a hearing about US military support for Ukraine. "Our Air Force estimates that over the long term Ukraine would probably need 50 to 80 F-16s is to replace their existing air force."

Kahl explained that new production of F-16 jets for Ukraine would take three-to-six years to deliver, but the United States could deliver older model F-16 jets to Ukraine in about 18-to-24 months.

However, Kahl pointed out that providing Ukraine with F-16 jets would take out huge portions of remaining security assistance funding for Ukraine that should go toward more urgent priorities such as air defense, artillery and armored vehicles.

The United States has committed more than $32 billion in military assistance to Ukraine over the past year under the Biden administration, including 38 HIMARS rocket systems, a Patriot air defense battery, eight National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, 31 Abrams tanks, 109 Bradley combat vehicles, 8,500 Javelin anti-armor systems, 232 howitzers and 1,600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, the Defense Department said last week.

US Congress has approved more than $100 billion in military and financial assistance to Ukraine in the past 12 months.

