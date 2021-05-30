UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Has Big Hopes For Upcoming Putin-Biden Summit In Geneva - Ambassador To Berlin

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 01:50 AM

Ukraine Has Big Hopes for Upcoming Putin-Biden Summit in Geneva - Ambassador to Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk said that Kiev had "high hopes" for the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in Geneva on June 16, and Kiev is "very happy" that the topic of Ukraine is among the issues expected to be discussed during the summit.

The White House said that Biden was set to discuss strategic stability, Ukraine and Belarus at the meeting with Putin. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wanted to hold a telephone conversation with Biden before the latter's meeting with Putin.

"We are very happy that the topic of Ukraine occupies an important place on the agenda [of the upcoming summit]. Although I must say, it seems strange when they talk about us, but not with us. But we already know that the Americans will take our side in Geneva. And we really have high hopes for the summit," Melnyk said in an interview with the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung.

The ambassador noted that the "reconciliation" between Russia and Ukraine was possible on several conditions.

"First, Russia must disappear from Donbas and return the Crimea. It is necessary to restore the territorial sovereignty of Ukraine," he stressed, adding that Moscow should "pay reparations" and "officially apologize" to Kiev.

Russia's relations with Ukraine and the West deteriorated after the eruption of the crisis in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and Crimea's reunification with Russia as the result of a referendum. The move was recognized neither by Kiev nor by the majority of Western countries. Russia has repeatedly said that the referendum was conducted by Crimea in compliance with international law. In April 2014, Kiev launched a military operation against self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in its eastern region of Donbas after they refused to recognize the new government due to legitimacy concerns.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia White House German Germany Vladimir Putin Geneva Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Belarus April June From Government

Recent Stories

National Rehabilitation Centre launches capacity-b ..

57 minutes ago

UAE first country to approve highly effective, new ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

1 hour ago

England great Anderson says equalling Cook record ..

1 hour ago

No new tax in upcoming budget: Shaukat Tarin

1 hour ago

Blast Targeting University Bus Kills 4 People in C ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.