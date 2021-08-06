UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Has 'Dynamic Dialogue' With Biden, Hopes To Take Relations To Next Level - Kuleba

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

Ukraine Has 'Dynamic Dialogue' with Biden, Hopes to Take Relations to Next Level - Kuleba

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Ukraine has a very "dynamic dialogue" with the Biden administration and hopes to use the upcoming visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington to bring US-Ukraine relations to the next level, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday in Washington.

"We have a very dynamic dialogue with the Biden administration. I came here, as [Blinken] pointed out, to prepare the visit of my president to Washington. We want this visit to be productive, we have many deliverables which will bring our relations to the next level," Kuleba said during a press event alongside US State Secretary Antony Blinken.

