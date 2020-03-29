Ukraine Has More Than 350 COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll at 9 - Health Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) There are now over 350 confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine, with more than 45 cases and one fatality having been registered in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry informs.

"As of 22:00 [20:00 GMT] March 28 there are 356 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine. In the past 24 hours, 46 new cases emerged. A total of 9 deaths from COVID-19 have been registered in Ukraine. Five people have already recovered - repeated laboratory tests did not find the coronavirus in the patients," the ministry said on its official Telegram channel.

On Saturday, Ukraine's health ministry said that there were eight COVID-19 fatalities in the country and 310 confirmed coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian cabinet declared a nationwide state of emergency until April 24 to slow down the spread of the infection. All educational institutions are on quarantine and mass events have been cancelled. The subway is temporary out of service.

According to the Johns Hopkins University count, there are currently over 652,000 coronavirus cases registered globally.