Ukraine Has No Obligation to Notify US Ahead of Potential Offensive - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Ukraine has no obligation to notify the United States ahead of a potential spring or summer offensive, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"(Ukrainians) don't have an obligation to notify us or tell us in advance," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The US "has a sense" of Ukrainian plans due to daily communications with their forces, Kirby added.

Ukrainian forces will be prepared for such an operation with the materiel support of the US and its allies, Kirby said.

The US has provided Ukraine with nearly everything it has asked for, with more assistance packages coming soon, Kirby said.