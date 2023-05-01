UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Has No Obligation To Notify US Ahead Of Potential Offensive - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Ukraine Has No Obligation to Notify US Ahead of Potential Offensive - White House

Ukraine has no obligation to notify the United States ahead of a potential spring or summer offensive, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Ukraine has no obligation to notify the United States ahead of a potential spring or summer offensive, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"(Ukrainians) don't have an obligation to notify us or tell us in advance," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The US "has a sense" of Ukrainian plans due to daily communications with their forces, Kirby added.

Ukrainian forces will be prepared for such an operation with the materiel support of the US and its allies, Kirby said.

The US has provided Ukraine with nearly everything it has asked for, with more assistance packages coming soon, Kirby said.

Related Topics

Ukraine White House United States

Recent Stories

ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA S ..

ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA SVP

8 minutes ago
 Guterres Speaks to Sudan's Warring Generals - Spok ..

Guterres Speaks to Sudan's Warring Generals - Spokesman

6 minutes ago
 US Company Produces Satellite Images of Chinese Mi ..

US Company Produces Satellite Images of Chinese Military Blimp for First Time - ..

6 minutes ago
 Another Roadside Bomb Found After Attempt on Bulga ..

Another Roadside Bomb Found After Attempt on Bulgaria's Chief Prosecutor - Repor ..

4 minutes ago
 UN food agency resumes operations in strife-torn S ..

UN food agency resumes operations in strife-torn Sudan, as fighting continues

4 minutes ago
 Several German Diplomats Expelled by Moscow Depart ..

Several German Diplomats Expelled by Moscow Depart From Russia - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.