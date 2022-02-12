Ukraine Has No Plan to Attack Russia, Will Use Diplomacy - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Ukraine does not intend to attack Russia and Kiev will continue to follow the path of diplomacy, though it is ready for any scenario, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday.

The minister noted that no one can predict the next steps Moscow will take, but stressed that Ukraine has analyzed all possible development scenarios and is ready for them.

"Today, many statements are being made, and Moscow is even stating that Ukraine is planning to attack Russia. This is absurd. We are not going to attack anyone, but we are doing everything to strengthen our defense and exclude the possibility of further escalation of tensions.

We plan to follow the political and diplomatic path," Reznikov said in a statement.

He also noted that Kiev will use diplomacy to return the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as Crimea.

"It is thanks to this path that we have incredible political and military-technical assistance from our partners, it is thanks to this path that the Kremlin lifted its impudent blockade of Azov. It is by relying on this path that we will seek to unblock the waters of the Black Sea," Reznikov said.