Ukraine Has No Plans To Regain Nuclear Weapons - Foreign Minster
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 08:50 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Ukraine has no plans to regain nuclear weapons, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.
"Giving up the world's third largest nuclear arsenal, we have no plans to regain nuclear weapons," Kuleba said.
