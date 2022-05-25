UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Has No Preconditions For Resumption Of Negotiations With Russia - Kuleba

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Ukraine Has No Preconditions for Resumption of Negotiations With Russia - Kuleba

Kiev has no precondition for the resumption of diplomatic negotiations with Moscow, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Kiev has no precondition for the resumption of diplomatic negotiations with Moscow, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.

"So, we do not have any preconditions. The problem is that Russia is not sending any messages it is really willing to sit down and talk in good faith," Kuleba told a press conference in Davos.

