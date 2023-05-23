Ukraine Has Not Chance to Win Without Direct Participation of NATO Troops - Orban

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Ukraine has no chance of winning in the conflict without the direct participation of NATO troops, so all parties need to argue in favor of peace negotiations, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday.

"My position is that, looking at the reality, looking at the figures, looking at the surroundings, looking at the fact that NATO is not ready to send troops ” it is obvious that there is no victory for the poor Ukrainians on the battlefields... Instead of having a stronger involvement in the war, escalation should be stopped, and we should argue in favor of peace and negotiations," Orban said, speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum.