Ukraine Has Not Directly Reached Out To US About Possible Supply Of Tanks - Sullivan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Ukraine Has Not Directly Reached Out to US About Possible Supply of Tanks - Sullivan

Ukraine has not directly reached out to the United States about possible supply of tanks, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Ukraine has not directly reached out to the United States about possible supply of tanks, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"In terms of tanks, the Ukrainians did not specifically come to the US. As far as I understand, on the tanks issues they've gone to some other countries," Sullivan told journalists.

