Ukraine Has Not Posed, Will Not Pose A Threat To Russia - Zelenskyy

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Ukraine Has Not Posed, Will Not Pose a Threat to Russia - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Ukraine has not posed and will not pose a threat to Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, addressing Russian citizens.

"You are being told that Ukraine can pose a threat to Russia.

It was not like this in the past, it is not like this now and it will not be so in the future. You demand security guarantees from NATO. We also demand guarantees of our security - from you, from Russia, and other guarantors of the Budapest memorandum," Zelenskyy said in a video address posted on Telegram.

