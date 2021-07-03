UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Has Not Received Official Note On Closure Of Border With Belarus -Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 12:49 AM

Ukraine Has Not Received Official Note on Closure of Border With Belarus -Foreign Ministry

Ukraine has not yet received any official notes from Belarus on the closure of the border, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Ukraine has not yet received any official notes from Belarus on the closure of the border, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he had instructed the country's border forces to fully close the Belarusian border with Ukraine from where a "huge amount of weapons" comes from.

"The Ukrainian side has not yet received official notes about the closure of the border from the side of Belarus. The Belarusian people would suffer from such a step, first of all," Nikolenko told the UNIAN news agency.

The spokesman also said that Ukraine "categorically rejects" Lukashenko's claims about the supply of weapons to Belarus.

"Ukraine categorically rejects the claim of Alexander Lukashenko about allegedly supplying weapons from Ukraine [to Belarus[. We have never interfered in the internal affairs of Belarus. We are not going to do this in the future. We expect the same from Minsk so that the northern border remains secure," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Minsk Same Belarus Border All From

Recent Stories

Argentina's Capital Begins Trial of Mixing Sputnik ..

1 minute ago

Trudeau to Convene Incident Response Group After B ..

1 minute ago

S.Africa's Zuma mounts last-ditch legal fight agai ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Army to modernize Infantry for coping fut ..

5 minutes ago

Mohoric wins pulsating Tour de France stage as Rog ..

5 minutes ago

Complete Afghan withdrawal looms as last US troops ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.