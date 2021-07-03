Ukraine Has Not Received Official Note on Closure of Border With Belarus -Foreign Ministry

Ukraine has not yet received any official notes from Belarus on the closure of the border, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Ukraine has not yet received any official notes from Belarus on the closure of the border, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he had instructed the country's border forces to fully close the Belarusian border with Ukraine from where a "huge amount of weapons" comes from.

"The Ukrainian side has not yet received official notes about the closure of the border from the side of Belarus. The Belarusian people would suffer from such a step, first of all," Nikolenko told the UNIAN news agency.

The spokesman also said that Ukraine "categorically rejects" Lukashenko's claims about the supply of weapons to Belarus.

"Ukraine categorically rejects the claim of Alexander Lukashenko about allegedly supplying weapons from Ukraine [to Belarus[. We have never interfered in the internal affairs of Belarus. We are not going to do this in the future. We expect the same from Minsk so that the northern border remains secure," the spokesman said.