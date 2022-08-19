UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Has Not Requested For Zelenskyy-Putin Meeting At G20 Summit -Indonesian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 06:10 AM

Ukraine Has Not Requested for Zelenskyy-Putin Meeting at G20 Summit -Indonesian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Ukraine has not yet requested a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 Summit on Bali, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Jose Tavares told Sputnik.

"Ukraine has not requested for that but Indonesia would be very glad to assist in holding such a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit," the ambassador said. 

More Stories From World

