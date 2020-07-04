UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Has Not Specified When Draft Law On Decentralization Will Be Ready - Kozak

Ukraine Has Not Specified When Draft Law on Decentralization Will Be Ready - Kozak

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) The Ukrainian delegation has not specified during the Friday meeting of political advisers of the Normandy Four countries when draft amendments to its constitution on the decentralization will be ready, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Dmitry Kozak said.

On Friday, Berlin hosted a meeting of political advisers of the Normandy Four countries: France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. On the same day, Germany's Spiegel magazine reported Moscow had demanded that Ukraine must present the draft amendments to the Trilateral Contact Group by July 6.

"Not by July 6, but in the near future. So today we have not managed to get from Ukraine a clear answer when this document, the constitutional amendments on the decentralization will be ready," Kozak said, stressing that a deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation had even expressed an idea that Donbas needed no special status.

He added that the delegations of France and Germany tried to take an objective stance during the talks in Berlin.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government and proclaimed independence from the country.

A ceasefire deal, which among others envisages amendments on the decentralization, was signed in Minsk a year later following talks brokered by the leaders of the Normandy Four states. The agreement has not been implemented so far and sporadic clashes still continue.

