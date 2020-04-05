Ukraine Has Over 1,220 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, Over Two Dozen Deaths - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has gone up to 1,225 with a total of over 30 people having died from the COVID-19 disease, the country's Health Ministry informs.

An earlier report from the health ministry said that 28 people had died from COVID-19 in Ukraine, while the total number of confirmed cases was 1,096.

A report on the coronavirus situation in Ukraine as of Saturday 22:00 local time (19:00 GMT) said that there were 1,225 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine.

According to the country's health ministry, 32 deaths from the disease have been registered.

"A total of 25 people have already been released from hospital - a repeated laboratory test did not find the virus in the patients," Ukraine's health ministry said on its official Telegram channel.

On Friday, Kiev Mayor Vitaliy Klichko said that there were over 180 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Ukrainian capital and several deaths from COVID-19.