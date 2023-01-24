UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Has Proposed Non-aggression Pact With Belarus

Ukraine has proposed a non-aggression pact with Belarus, according to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Ukraine has proposed a non-aggression pact with Belarus, according to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"On the one hand, they ask us not to fight Ukraine under any circumstances, not to move our forces there.

They offer us to sign a non-aggression pact," Lukashenko told officials in a meeting in Minsk, according to the Belta state news agency.

On the other hand, Ukraine has been training and arming people to fight Belarus, he added. He denied any plans for an offensive against Ukraine. "We have enough issues on our perimeter � both in airspace and on the ground," he stressed.

Lukashenko also took aim at Poland and Lithuania, saying their "completely insane" actions have made it necessary for Belarus "to respond firmly."

