Ukraine Has Serious Scientific, Production Base To Create Missile Arms - Russian Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 11:59 AM

Ukraine Has Serious Scientific, Production Base to Create Missile Arms - Russian Diplomat

Ukraine has a serious scientific and production base for the creation of missile weapons, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Ukraine has a serious scientific and production base for the creation of missile weapons, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology was among the organizations that stood at the origins of the Soviet nuclear program, and actively worked within its framework until the collapse of the Soviet Union," Syromolotov said, adding that "preliminary studies and technologies remained (in Ukraine.

"

For Ukraine, as a technically advanced state, the creation of uranium enrichment and nuclear fuel reprocessing facilities is not an insurmountable task, the diplomat added.

