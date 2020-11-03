UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Health Minister Warns Of Virus Surge 'disaster'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:35 PM

Ukraine health minister warns of virus surge 'disaster'

Ukraine registered a record increase in coronavirus infections on Tuesday and officials warned the country is close to disaster with hospital beds and staff in short supply

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Ukraine registered a record increase in coronavirus infections on Tuesday and officials warned the country is close to disaster with hospital beds and staff in short supply.

The ex-Soviet country of 40 million people reported a record daily number of 8,899 infections.

"We have passed the point of no return and are on the brink of disaster," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov told lawmakers, warning, "the worst is yet to come".

One of Europe's poorest countries with an ageing public health system, Ukraine has more than 52,000 hospital beds reserved for coronavirus patients.

Almost 70 percent are occupied, according to official figures.

If the remaining spaces are filled, medical staff will be forced to prioritise treatment for patients "who have the best chances of survival," Stepanov warned.

Officials have threatened to reintroduce a lockdown that was eased in May and June, criticising people for ignoring social distancing guidelines and other anti-virus measures.

Stepanov has come under fire from opponents in part over his handling of the pandemic and is facing calls for his resignation.

He said the health ministry was working to recruit medical students and specialists in other fields to cover the shortfall in doctors treating virus patients.

Ukrainian media have recently reported the mass resignations of medical staff over a lack of personal protective equipment, increased workload and poor salaries.

Parliament agreed to create a fund of some $2.3 billion aimed at tackling the pandemic, but $990 million was spent on road repair, local media reported.

Critics of President Volodymyr Zelensky said the initiative was a PR stunt aimed at winning over voters ahead of elections this month that saw his party lose ground to opposition groups.

Officials have reported more than 410,000 coronavirus cases and 7,500 fatalities across the country since the start of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Poor Europe Threatened Road May June Media From Best Billion Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AC fines shopkeepers over violation of control pri ..

3 minutes ago

ESA Signs First Three Contracts on Commercial Spac ..

3 minutes ago

GCC condemns terrorist attack in Vienna

23 minutes ago

'Miracle' girl, 3, rescued 91 hours after Turkey q ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition exposed in-front of people during FATF ..

3 minutes ago

PTI youth holds rally to express solidarity with a ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.