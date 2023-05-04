UrduPoint.com

Ukraine 'Heavily Dependent' On Aid, Likely Unable To Counter Russia If Aid Stops - Haines

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 07:27 PM

US National Intelligence Director Avril Haines said on Thursday that Ukraine remains "heavily dependent" on external aid and would likely be unable to counter Russia's military and resource advantages if most of the assistance ceased

"Ukraine remains heavily dependent on external minute military aid and would likely be unable to counter Russia's natural relative manpower and resource advantages if most Western military aid ceased," Haines said.

Haines also said that external aid to Ukraine is crucial to prepare the plans and forces for Kiev's counter-offensive.

