Ukraine Hits Border Village In Russia's Belgorod Region With 3 Cluster Bombs - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the border village of Zhuravlevka in Russia's Belgorod region with 21 artillery rounds, including three cluster munitions fired from a multiple rocket launcher, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday.

"Information on the Ukrainian armed forces' strikes in our region on July 21: 21 artillery shells and three cluster munitions from MLRS were fired at the village of Zhuravlevka in the Belgorod district. The village was also attacked by a kamikaze drone and shelled with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, with 10 shots recorded," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Nine artillery shells and two shots from a grenade launcher were fired at the village of Shchetinovka, the governor said, adding that one explosive device was dropped from a drone.

No casualties or damage were reported in any of the villages, Gladkov said.

Earlier in July, the United States announced its decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine so as not to reduce the supply of artillery shells to Kiev while US industry ramps up output against the backdrop of low stockpiles among NATO members. On Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the cluster munitions that Washington provided to Kiev had already been deployed in the field.

