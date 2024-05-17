Ukraine Hits Russia In Overnight Drone Wave, Two Dead
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Ukraine launched a wave of drones at Russia and annexed Crimea overnight, killing two people including a child and setting an oil refinery ablaze, officials said Friday.
The attack was Ukraine's largest aerial offensive in weeks and comes as Russian forces advance along the frontline, making their biggest territorial gains in 18 months as Kyiv struggles with ammunition and manpower shortages.
The Russian military said it had neutralised or downed more than 100 Ukrainian drones in the south of the country, annexed Crimea and Black Sea during the night.
"Fifty-one UAVs were destroyed and intercepted over Crimea, 44 over the Krasnodar region, six over the Belgorod region and one over the Kursk region", it said, adding naval forces destroyed six drone boats.
One drone struck a family driving near the border in the Belgorod region, killing a mother and her four-year-old son, the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
"The child was in a critical condition. Doctors did everything possible to save him. (But) to much grief, the four-year-old died in hospital," he said.
The father was injured but "is in shock" and refused medical help, while the driver of the car was treated for shrapnel wounds to his hands, he added.
Another drone attack caused a brief fire at a gas station in the border village of Bessonovka, he said.
- Oil facilities hit -
In the coastal town of Tuapse in the southern Krasnodar region, two Ukrainian drones hit an oil refinery, sparking a large fire that was later put out, authorities said.
Several fires also erupted after a drone attack on Novorossiysk, another coastal city in the Krasnodar region, local governor Veniamin Kondratyev said, with media reporting an oil facility was targeted.
The Russian-controlled port of Sevastopol on the annexed Crimean peninsula was hit with a "partial blackout" after debris from downed drones fell on an electrical substation, the city's Russian-installed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.
Ukraine did not immediately comment but has denied targeting civilians in the past.
Kyiv often claims responsibility for attacks on Russian energy facilities, saying they are fair targets given they fuel Russia's military.
The drone wave comes as Russian forces push into Ukraine's northeast after storming across the border in a fresh offensive last week.
Ukraine has evacuated almost 9,000 civilians from the border area, as Russia advances towards Vovchansk and nearby villages.
bur/
