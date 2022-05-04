UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Holding 90 Foreigners Hostage - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2022 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Ukrainian radicals continue to hold 90 foreigners hostage, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.

"Ukrainian nationalists continue to hold 90 foreign citizens from five states hostage as human shields," Col. Gen. Mizintsev said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

