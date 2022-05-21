Ukraine Holding Hostage 21 Turkish Vessels in Odessa - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian armed forces have blocked 21 Turkish vessels in the Black Sea port of Odessa to prevent a full-fledged Russian assault, a Turkish daily reported on Saturday

An unknown number of foreign-flagged merchant ships have been stranded in the besieged port as Ukrainian and Russian troops grapple for its control, the leftist Aydinlik paper said.

Russia said it would guarantee a safe exit from the port for all civilian vessels but Ukraine has not given the greenlight, citing the presence of loose naval mines.

The Turkish daily suggested that Ukrainians have been using Turkish vessels to shield themselves from Russian strikes.

Turkey refused to cut ties with Russia after it launched a security operation in Ukraine and any damage to Turkish assets in Ukraine could strain that relationship.

