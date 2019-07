Kiev on Thursday said it was holding a Russian tanker in a Black Sea port for its role in a confrontation between the two ex-Soviet countries last November

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Kiev on Thursday said it was holding a Russian tanker in a Black Sea port for its role in a confrontation between the two ex-Soviet countries last November

Ukraine's SBU security service said in a statement that it stopped the Neyma upon entering the port of Izmail in the southern Odessa region.