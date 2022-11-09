UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Hopes To Extend Grain Deal With Russia Into 2023 - Infrastructure Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Ukraine Hopes to Extend Grain Deal With Russia Into 2023 - Infrastructure Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The Ukrainian infrastructure minister said Tuesday he discussed with the US ambassador to the United Nations the outlooks for having the grain export deal with Russia extended into 2023.

"We had an discussion on the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in the coming year," Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote in English on social media.

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, came to Kiev for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The US diplomat also visited a facility that stores and processes grain in the capital and announced another batch of financial assistance for Ukraine worth $25 million.

Russia and Ukraine agreed during UN- and Turkey-brokered talks in July to guarantee safe Black Sea passage of Ukrainian grain from three Ukrainian ports. The pact expires on November 19.

Russia briefly suspended its participation in grain exports after a Ukrainian attack on its ships in Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry said Moscow agreed to uphold its commitments after Ukraine promised not to use humanitarian corridors for military purposes.

