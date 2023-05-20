Ukraine Hopes to Get F-16 Fighter Jets This Fall - Defense Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Ukraine hopes to receive the first F-16 fighters from foreign donors in early fall now that the United States has given its go-ahead to allies to send their US-made jets to Kiev, Yuri Sak, an adviser to the Ukrainian defense minister, has said.

"I would estimate that end of September, early October, we could see the first F-16s flying in the Ukrainian airspace," Sak was quoted by the Washington Post as saying on Friday.

The fighter jets will not be involved in Ukraine's touted counteroffensive, which is expected to begin in a few weeks, but the newspaper pointed to the unprecedented speed at which the White House made the decision following almost a year of reluctance. This was reportedly the result of pressure by Congress, the US' allies and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the same time, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Saturday that the time was yet not right for Ukraine to have F-16s, adding that the United States and its allies will decide which countries will supply these aircraft to Kiev and in what number.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy told German broadcaster ZDF that while being "very happy" about the donors' consensus on fighter jets, he also does not expect them to come immediately.

"I do not think that the decision means we will have these means of defense tomorrow. We will have to prepare ourselves. But still, it is a great decision," Zelenskyy told the broadcaster.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. For months Ukraine has pushed donors to supply fighter jets. The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.