Ukraine Hopes To Keep Active COVID-19 Cases Below 2% To Avoid Healthcare Crisis - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 07:00 PM

Ukraine Hopes to Keep Active COVID-19 Cases Below 2% to Avoid Healthcare Crisis - Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Ukrainian authorities hopes to keep the number of active COVID-19 cases in Ukraine below two percent of the population at any given time to ensure maximum functionality of the healthcare system, Deputy Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said Sunday.

"According to our calculations, with two percent of the population infected, our healthcare system will painlessly cope with the number of patients that will be admitted to the intensive care units. If it is 10 percent or more, we may experience a collapse of the medical system. If we do not stretch these 10 percent in time," Lyashko said in an interview with Ukrainian Leviy Bereg publication.

Healthcare systems capacity has become a key issue in the global battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Health authorities seek to stretch out the rate of infection as far as possible in order to avoid hospitals becoming inundated with patients all at once.

If hospitals are stretched beyond their capacity, fatalities from many different ailments, not just COVID-19, may begin to increase as medical workers may not be able to treat everyone.

The number of infected in Ukraine on Sunday has increased by 266 patients to 2,777 with 83 fatalities.

