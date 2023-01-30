(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Ukraine hopes its Western donors will pledge $10 billion at the March meeting of the G7-led multilateral financial facility, the chairwoman of the Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Budget, Roksolana Pidlasa, said on Monday.

Last week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the G7 countries had created a multi-donor coordination platform dubbed Financial Ramstein. According to him, the platform will operate in three main areas: continuous short-term and long-term support to Ukraine, international financing and coordination of reforms, and development of the private sector.

"Ukraine has achieved the creation of a donor coordination platform, the so-called Financial Ramstein.

The first substantive meeting will take place in March. The government will discuss with partners the sources of financing the budget deficit of $10 billion," Pidlasa said on the YouTube channel of the Ukrainian parliament.

Ukraine's state budget deficit in 2023 was $38 billion, Pidlasa noted, adding that the Ukrainian government had already negotiated in a targeted way the provision of $10 billion from the United States and 18 billion Euros ($19.5 billion) from the European Union.

According to Pidlasa, at the meeting of Financial Ramstein, the main partners, including representatives of the G7 states, the European Commission, and international financial organizations, will discuss "who can provide assistance in this amount."